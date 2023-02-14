Credit Suisse Group Raises Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $146.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.30.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $136.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $143.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.29.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $186,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $130,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $186,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,887 shares of company stock valued at $8,794,165. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Arista Networks by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.