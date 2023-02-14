Credit Suisse AG Sells 33,254 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,176,151 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 33,254 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.25% of Adobe worth $323,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. William Blair assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.81.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $379.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,647. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.19. The company has a market cap of $173.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $482.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

