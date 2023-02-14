Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,259,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,289 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.31% of Waste Management worth $201,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 270.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:WM traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.96. 204,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,905. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.20.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Recommended Stories

