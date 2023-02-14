Credit Suisse AG Has $285.89 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,761 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $285,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $738.80.

BLK traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $741.47. The stock had a trading volume of 39,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,454. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $788.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $728.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $685.29. The stock has a market cap of $111.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 57.50%.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,056.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,056.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,224 shares of company stock worth $33,175,698 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

