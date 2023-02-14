Credit Suisse AG Has $1.29 Billion Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 199.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,860,008 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,235,954 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.4% of Credit Suisse AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,289,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 125.6% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in Tesla by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.91.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $8.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $203.06. 59,080,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,365,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $642.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.58. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Articles

