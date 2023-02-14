Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 579,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of Broadcom worth $257,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $3,152,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,228 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 293,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $130,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,360,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadcom Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.21.

AVGO stock traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $605.27. 351,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,503. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $571.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $524.53. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $645.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 69.43%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

