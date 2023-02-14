Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,849 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $188,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 76.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $231.67. 99,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,253. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.26. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.44.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

