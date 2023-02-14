Credit Agricole S A Trims Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,820 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,864 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Paylocity by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,778,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,705,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Paylocity by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Paylocity by 3,829.9% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 106,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,776,000 after purchasing an additional 103,983 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,076,000 after purchasing an additional 73,200 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 771,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,433,000 after purchasing an additional 68,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.71.

Paylocity Trading Down 1.1 %

Paylocity Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $217.54 on Tuesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $152.01 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.22 and a beta of 1.08.

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Further Reading

