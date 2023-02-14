Credit Agricole S A Purchases 33,868 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 148.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,666 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,868 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,541,905 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $147,839,000 after buying an additional 1,098,715 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Western Digital by 883.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,404,398 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $197,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956,430 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Western Digital by 4.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,029,169 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $131,203,000 after purchasing an additional 171,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Western Digital by 4.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,675,529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $119,635,000 after purchasing an additional 162,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Western Digital by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,259,447 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $146,120,000 after purchasing an additional 59,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WDC opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $63.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.41 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Western Digital to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.40.

About Western Digital

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.