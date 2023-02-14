Credit Agricole S A Increases Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 105.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total transaction of $4,896,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,674 shares of company stock worth $49,093,092. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.48.

ENPH opened at $212.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.74, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

