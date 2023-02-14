Credit Agricole S A Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,923 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Bivin & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

MDT opened at $84.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.33 and a 200 day moving average of $84.02. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

