Credit Agricole S A Grows Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 4,998.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.9 %

ULTA opened at $520.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $531.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $439.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.05.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.