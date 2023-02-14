Credit Agricole S A Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,163 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FEZ. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $77,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 83.7% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 41,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 18,867 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 129.8% during the second quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 65,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 36,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2,527.9% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $43.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.20. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $45.54.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

