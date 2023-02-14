Credit Agricole S A Acquires 19,846 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 19,846 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the third quarter worth $812,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Leidos by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Leidos by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Leidos by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 603,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,786,000 after purchasing an additional 242,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 329.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE LDOS opened at $100.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.79 and its 200-day moving average is $99.74. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $111.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $170,522.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,719.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $1,417,632.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,476,861.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $170,522.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,719.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,393 shares of company stock worth $3,708,375. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

