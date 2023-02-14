Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Short Interest Down 61.8% in January

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 61.8% from the January 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Creative Media & Community Trust Co. news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana purchased 36,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $916,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $5,526,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,202 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CMCT traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $5.53. 5,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,647. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. The company has a market cap of $125.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $8.31.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.36%.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. The company invests in creative offices, acquiring and developing properties catering to rapidly growing industries such as technology, media, and entertainment.

