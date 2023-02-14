Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,536 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 492 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 180,012 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $85,015,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 67.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 118,385 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,910,000 after acquiring an additional 47,745 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,289 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ COST traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $501.80. 281,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $222.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $482.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on COST shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.46.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

