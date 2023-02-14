Cosmos Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $13.46 or 0.00060613 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.85 billion and $187.64 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00081376 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000392 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010115 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001142 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00024966 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001707 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002043 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003945 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000231 BTC.
About Cosmos
Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Cosmos Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.