COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Short Interest Down 28.8% in January

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,030,300 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the January 15th total of 8,465,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 585.5 days.

CICOF stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. COSCO SHIPPING has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $2.19.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

