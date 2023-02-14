Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Short Interest Update

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,947,000 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the January 15th total of 1,393,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 86.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$3.40 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.52.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CJREF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.60. 7,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,072. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.0436 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently -15.18%.

About Corus Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.