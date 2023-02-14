Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1173 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:CRF traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 798,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,989. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $14.20.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.
