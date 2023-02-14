Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1173 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CRF traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 798,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,989. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,002,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 232,126 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 81.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 499,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 224,765 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 29.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 488,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 112,002 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,553,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

