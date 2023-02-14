Cornerstone Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $6,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 43,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,545,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 7.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 6.5% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sempra by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Sempra by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Trading Up 0.1 %

SRE stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.93. 34,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,889. Sempra has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.18.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s payout ratio is 64.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.89.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In other Sempra news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $258,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,019.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $258,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,019.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,525 shares of company stock worth $3,317,154. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.