Cornerstone Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 12.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 11.1% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in Moody’s by 13.3% in the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.67.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO remained flat at $313.55 on Tuesday. 39,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,433. The company has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $346.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.60.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

