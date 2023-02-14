Cornerstone Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 170,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,100 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $13,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,553,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $104.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,143 shares of company stock valued at $30,730,910 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

