Cornerstone Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $11,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 178.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 32.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Price Performance

NYSE CI traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $301.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $218.52 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $316.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.39. The company has a market capitalization of $92.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna Increases Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.95%.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. SVB Securities cut their price objective on Cigna from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Cigna from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.13.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

