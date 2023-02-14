Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $3.67 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Long Path Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 27.1% during the third quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 38,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,314,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.42.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

NYSE TDG traded up $15.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $756.47. 72,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,465. The firm has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $662.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $619.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $766.71.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,341,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 260,874 shares of company stock valued at $190,918,015. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.