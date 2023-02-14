Cornerstone Advisors LLC Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 0.9% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $18,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.31. 1,895,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,877,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.21. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $59.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

