Cornerstone Advisors LLC Boosts Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 296,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 504.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 638.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.61. The company had a trading volume of 979,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,730,795. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Benchmark lowered their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

