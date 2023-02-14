Cornerstone Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 49,000 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADM traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.40. 296,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,747,735. The company has a current ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.62. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $70.02 and a 1 year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.35%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.