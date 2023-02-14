Cornerstone Advisors LLC Acquires 26,000 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,977,130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,445,831,000 after purchasing an additional 298,324 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 18.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,349 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Boeing by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after acquiring an additional 913,386 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Boeing by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $694,855,000 after acquiring an additional 124,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,505,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $615,985,000 after purchasing an additional 40,474 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.41.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock traded up $3.98 on Tuesday, reaching $219.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,156,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,707,896. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.64 and a 200-day moving average of $171.17. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

