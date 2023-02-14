Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.36% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUST. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 295,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 211,348 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 14,395.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 80,902 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 37,307 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $699,000.

Get Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUST traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $20.59. 8,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,335. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average is $20.17. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $21.76.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.