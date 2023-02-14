Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.8% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $323.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.54.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $321.62. 591,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,062,103. The company’s 50 day moving average is $321.50 and its 200 day moving average is $305.66. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $357.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

