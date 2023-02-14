Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,285 Shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK – Get Rating) by 323.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TACK. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF during the third quarter worth $18,418,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,839,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,937,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF during the first quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 612.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter.

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TACK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.95. 21,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,332. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.53. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

