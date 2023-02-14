Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CRBP opened at $0.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 101,659 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,029,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 274,217 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,626,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 469,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its products include candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

