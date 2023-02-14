Contrasting Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) & Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) and Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Amprius Technologies and Polar Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amprius Technologies N/A N/A N/A Polar Power -26.74% -17.74% -14.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.6% of Polar Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.1% of Polar Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amprius Technologies $2.77 million 184.49 -$9.90 million N/A N/A Polar Power $16.90 million 1.23 -$1.41 million N/A N/A

This table compares Amprius Technologies and Polar Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Polar Power has higher revenue and earnings than Amprius Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Amprius Technologies and Polar Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amprius Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amprius Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 131.40%. Given Amprius Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Amprius Technologies is more favorable than Polar Power.

Summary

Amprius Technologies beats Polar Power on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amprius Technologies

(Get Rating)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Polar Power

(Get Rating)

Polar Power, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.