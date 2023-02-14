Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Given Neutral Rating at DA Davidson

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

ROAD has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Construction Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners Stock Up 2.0 %

Construction Partners stock opened at $27.13 on Monday. Construction Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.80, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $341.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.60 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $896,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 222,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,344,900.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $896,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 222,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,344,900.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $305,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 211,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,883,482.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,820 shares of company stock worth $2,420,529. Company insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Construction Partners

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after acquiring an additional 24,603 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 490.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

(Get Rating)

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. The firm is also involved in the provision of products and services to both public and private infrastructure projects, with an emphasis on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.