CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 on February 28th

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from CONSOL Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05.

CONSOL Energy has a payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CONSOL Energy to earn $19.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $54.45 on Tuesday. CONSOL Energy has a twelve month low of $27.48 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at CONSOL Energy

Several research firms recently commented on CEIX. B. Riley dropped their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark upped their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,990,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,990,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $941,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,919,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 60.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

Featured Articles

