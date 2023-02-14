Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 4,202 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $13,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in Blackstone by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,260,000 after acquiring an additional 878,676 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $529,210,000 after acquiring an additional 772,925 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,239,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,833,000 after purchasing an additional 526,630 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,970,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,046,000. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. CICC Research began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX opened at $96.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $132.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.63 and its 200-day moving average is $90.19.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at $35,130,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at $35,130,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,826,739 shares of company stock worth $160,357,590. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.