Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 17,818 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,818 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $9,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Copart by 177.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Copart by 163.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $68.83 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $70.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.70 and its 200-day moving average is $61.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $893.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.47 million. Copart had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 30.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Copart to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens boosted their target price on Copart to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

