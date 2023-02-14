Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $8.67 Million in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 658,262 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,669,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Lyft at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 58.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Lyft by 261.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 1,228.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $30,402.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92.
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
