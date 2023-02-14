Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 635,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,598 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $12,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,892,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,803,000 after purchasing an additional 251,745 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,878,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,989,000 after purchasing an additional 37,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Bloom Energy by 24.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,211,000 after acquiring an additional 734,694 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Bloom Energy by 38.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,992,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,825,000 after acquiring an additional 555,535 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Bloom Energy by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,637,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,021,000 after acquiring an additional 105,027 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BE opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.05. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 20,642.17% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $462.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 3,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $99,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 78,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $71,588.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,706. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 3,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $99,075.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 78,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,766 over the last three months. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BE. TheStreet raised Bloom Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

