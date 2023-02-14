Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,673 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Trip.com Group worth $8,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TCOM shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. CLSA upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $40.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.83.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. Research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

