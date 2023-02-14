Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,171 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $11,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHT. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 56.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 68,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

Shares of CHT opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $45.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

(Get Rating)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.