Connectus Wealth LLC Takes Position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 454,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,921,000.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:RILYN opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $25.75.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th.

