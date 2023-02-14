Connectus Wealth LLC Takes $3.18 Million Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 214,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFC. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $2,097,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 267,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 46,018 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $753,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 148,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 36,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 185,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 27,706 shares during the period.

NYSE FFC opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average is $16.11. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $20.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

