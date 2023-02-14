Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 184,932 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,932 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $10,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IXUS. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $128,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IXUS stock opened at $62.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.42. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $70.17.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.