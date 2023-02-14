Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 142 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 18,898.0% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,918,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after buying an additional 3,898,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MSCI by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,412,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,640 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in MSCI by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,095,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,954,000 after acquiring an additional 183,590 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in MSCI by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,047,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,918,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 26.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,620,000 after purchasing an additional 251,686 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $562.10 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $572.50. The firm has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $477.61.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.56%. MSCI’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 46.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.10.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Featured Stories

