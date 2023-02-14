Connectus Wealth LLC Has $5.97 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Connectus Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,113 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 337.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $60.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.28.

