Connectus Wealth LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,806,000 after purchasing an additional 263,247 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $134.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.92. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $138.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

