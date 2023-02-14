Connectus Wealth LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 508.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,169 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 151,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $399,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $55.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.56.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

