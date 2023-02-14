Connectus Wealth LLC Acquires 26,122 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 530.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,122 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885,519 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $468,973,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,213,665 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after buying an additional 1,197,851 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,043,153 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $207.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $233.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

